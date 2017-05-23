Jaguars' Branden Albert: Still seeking new contract

Albert is not expected to participate in Tuesday's OTAs as he continues to wait for an improved contract, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Analysis:

Albert, who was traded from the Dolphins to the Jaguars in February, isn't happy with his contract situation in Jacksonville. He'll be expected to start at left tackle upon his eventual return, but that time may not come until he's able to work out a deal with the front office. In the meantime, rookie OT Cam Robinson out of Alabama figures to see additional reps with the first team.