Fitzgerald to address future at training camp

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald will address his playing future once this summer and it will be during training camp.

"I'm going to answer it one time, and I'm not even going to address it anymore," Fitzgerald said Monday at a charity event, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

Questions about how long Fitzgerald plans to continue playing football have followed him for the better part of the last three seasons. This year will be his 14th with the Cardinals.

"Everybody wants to know what the future holds, but nobody knows what the future holds. I don't know what it holds," Fitzgerald said.

The 33-year-old ranks third in league history in career receptions and ninth in receiving yards. Fitzgerald led the NFL in receptions in 2016 with 107 and was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for his contributions on and off the field.