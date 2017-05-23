Angels' JC Ramirez: Earns fourth win Monday

Ramirez (4-3) allowed just two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five batters over 6.2 innings during Monday's win over Tampa Bay.

Analysis:

Ramirez has allowed two runs or fewer in five of his eight starts and sports a respectable 3.81 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 7.3 K/9 for the campaign. The converted reliever is proving to be a serviceable fantasy asset, but it's still not out of the question to avoid starting him against daunting opponents. Ramirez lines up to make his next start on the road against the Marlins this weekend.