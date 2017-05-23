Watch: Votto chirps heckling fan with witty comebacks

by Lucas Casaletto 1d ago
Mitchell Leff / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Not too many elite athletes get chirped in their own ballparks, but Joey Votto fits into a special category.

As Votto got loose, one Cincinnati Reds fan close to the action recorded a back-and-forth between a heckler who was going at it with the four-time All-Star.

"I remember when you used to be good," one fan said, off camera.

"I remember when you used to be thin," Votto quickly replied back.

Votto, quick on his feet to put the heckling fan in his place, gets a few laughs until the one fan says: "That's around the same time you were good."

The Canadian-born first baseman then acknowledges the individual filming the altercation: "Right now this guy is filming this and I have something to lose. You guys don't even have a life so you got nothing to lose at all."

It isn't Votto's first run-in with a Reds fan, however. The 33-year-old made headlines last season when he angrily grabbed at a man wearing a Reds jersey after the fan in question interfered on a foul ball. Votto would later apologize for his outburst.

