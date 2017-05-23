Wild pitch helps Angels beat Rays 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) It took the help of eight walks and a couple of wild pitches for the Los Angeles Angels to post their 11th one-run win of the season.

Jefry Marte scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch to help the Angels win for the sixth time in eight games with a 3-2 victory over the Tamp Bay Rays on Monday night. They pushed across the winning run without a hit in the seventh inning against Tampa Bay relievers Jumbo Diaz (0-3) and Ryne Stanek. After walking Mike Trout intentionally to load the bases with two out, Stanek threw a ball in the dirt while facing Albert Pujols, allowing Marte to score easily.

Cameron Maybin, who had homered in the fifth to tie it for the Angels, drew one of four walks in the decisive seventh, reaching base for the fourth time in the game.

''I had some good at-bats tonight, said Maybin, who is hitting .524 in 24 at-bats as a leadoff hitter. ''When I do that I put this team in good situations to score some runs and put pressure on the defense.''

Diaz and Stanek issued five of the Rays' eight walks in just two innings of work.

''In a tight ballgame, walks can define some things and it did tonight,'' said Rays manager Kevin Cash. ''After (starter Jake Odorizzi), we had three pitchers that I would guess probably threw more balls than strikes. In a 2-2 ballgame, you're just not going have too much success in that situation.''

Corey Dickerson and Logan Morrison homered in the first off Angels starter J.C. Ramirez for Tampa Bay's only two runs.

Dickerson's 12th home run, and his sixth in six games, came on his 28th birthday. Morrison's 12th homer was his seventh of the month.

Ramirez (4-3) struck out five while giving up two runs on six hits in 6 2-3 innings. In eight starts, the right-hander now has an 11.25 earned run average in the first inning and 2.18 thereafter.

''It (the first inning) has been a headache for me,'' said the former reliever. ''I think I need a different mentality for that first inning. My goal right now is to throw as many innings as I can, but I know I have to do something about that first inning.''

Andrelton Simmons drove in the Angels' first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning after an infield hit by Maybin and two walks.

Odorizzi gave up two runs on five hits while striking out eight in six innings.

Bud Norris got the final four outs for his ninth save.

Trout, who has reached base in 39 of 41 games this season, walked twice and struck out twice in five plate appearances.

Nolan Fontana went 0-for-3 in his major league debut for Los Angeles.

MOVING DAY

To make room for Fontana on the roster, the Angels optioned INF C.J. Cron to Triple-A Salt Lake. ''With C.J., that's really the biggest part of this right now is, for him to get some at-bats,'' manager Mike Scioscia said. ''He's had some flashes here, but not where we know he can be. Find his timing and get to be that beast in the batter's box we know he can be.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Closer Huston Street (right lat strain) could be nearing a minor league rehab assignment. Street has been pitching at extended spring training. . . . RHP Cam Bedrosian (groin) had a light mound session, his first since going on the disabled list April 22. . . . RHP Doug Fister, signed Saturday, is long tossing at extended spring training. He was a free agent after going 12-13 in 32 starts for Houston last year.

Rays: 3B Evan Longoria, who has been battling foot problems, had a ''get off his feet'' day as a DH. . . . SS Matt Duffy (Achilles surgery) hopes to start a rehab assignment this week.

UP NEXT

RHP Matt Shoemaker (3-2, 4.47) will pitch for the Angels on Tuesday night against Rays RHP Alex Cobb (3-2, 3.16). Both will be trying to become the first pitcher for either the Angels or Rays to win three straight starts this season.