Report: Steelers' Bryant expected to practice Tuesday for 1st time since 2015

by Arun Srinivasan 1d ago
Dylan Buell / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is expected to practice for the first time since 2015, during Tuesday's organized team activities (OTAs), according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Bryant was suspended for the entire 2016 season due to a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. The 25-year-old was conditionally reinstated by the league April 25.

During the 2015 season, Bryant recorded 50 catches for 765 yards and six touchdowns, carving a role in the Steelers' vaunted passing game.

Antonio Brown is clearly established as the Steelers' go-to weapon in the receiving corps, and Bryant will be competing against Darrius Heyward-Bey, Eli Rogers, Sammie Coates, and 2017 second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster for reps.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped gettyimages 485115922
Bryant knows it's his 'last chance' with Steelers
nfl
17h ago
Cropped 2017 01 08t183524z 11951245 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl afc wild card miami dolphins at pittsburgh steelers
Brown sends cryptic twerking tweet after NFL loosens celebration rules
nfl
10h ago
Cropped reu 2563457
Roethlisberger '110 percent committed' to Steelers after flirting with retirement
nfl
15h ago
Cropped gettyimages 501264982
1 player at each position who'll benefit most from new celebration rules
nfl
10h ago
Cropped 2016 10 23t152328z 120237808 mt1aci14650060 rtrmadp 3 fbn rams giants
NFL will make mobile medical tents available on sidelines in 2017
nfl
10h ago
Advertisement