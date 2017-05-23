Report: Steelers' Bryant expected to practice Tuesday for 1st time since 2015

by Arun Srinivasan 1h ago
Dylan Buell / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is expected to practice for the first time since 2015, during Tuesday's organized team activities (OTAs), according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Bryant was suspended for the entire 2016 season due to a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. The 25-year-old was conditionally reinstated by the league April 25.

During the 2015 season, Bryant recorded 50 catches for 765 yards and six touchdowns, carving a role in the Steelers' vaunted passing game.

Antonio Brown is clearly established as the Steelers' go-to weapon in the receiving corps, and Bryant will be competing against Darrius Heyward-Bey, Eli Rogers, Sammie Coates, and 2017 second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster for reps.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped gettyimages 455990356
Report: NFL considering roster exemption rule for concussed players
nfl
3h ago
Cropped juju and antonio
Steelers' Smith-Schuster working with Brown after reaching out last year
nfl
5h ago
Cropped 2017 01 30t032609z 708831557 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl pro bowl
5 celebrations we want back
nfl
12h ago
Cropped reu 2563489
Report: NFL to relax excessive celebration penalties
nfl
15h ago
Cropped 2017 01 08t220811z 1501020809 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl nfc wild card new york giants at green bay packers
What's the biggest weakness remaining on each NFC North roster?
nfl
16h ago
Advertisement