Report: Steelers' Bryant expected to practice Tuesday for 1st time since 2015

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is expected to practice for the first time since 2015, during Tuesday's organized team activities (OTAs), according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Bryant was suspended for the entire 2016 season due to a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. The 25-year-old was conditionally reinstated by the league April 25.

During the 2015 season, Bryant recorded 50 catches for 765 yards and six touchdowns, carving a role in the Steelers' vaunted passing game.

Antonio Brown is clearly established as the Steelers' go-to weapon in the receiving corps, and Bryant will be competing against Darrius Heyward-Bey, Eli Rogers, Sammie Coates, and 2017 second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster for reps.