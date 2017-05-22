Yankees' Cashman on Torres: 'There's no reason to hold him back'

The New York Yankees are obviously high on shortstop prospect Gleyber Torres - he's their number one overall prospect according to MLB.com - as they just promoted him to Triple-A, where he'll make his debut on Tuesday.

At Double-A, Torres hit .273/.367/.496 with five home runs, 18 RBIs, and five stolen bases over 32 games this season. While he's not seen as MLB-ready just yet, he proved to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman that he has outgrown his previous level, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

"He's done everything at Double-A," Cashman said. "There's no reason to hold him back."

Cashman didn't comment on Torres' chances of donning Yankees pinstripes in 2017, but things are looking up for the 20-year-old infielder. Already pushing a bit of a youth movement with the likes of Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, and injured first baseman Greg Bird, Torres is the next piece expected to arrive.

Outfield prospect Clint Frazier has spent the season at Triple-A, but he's not set to make the jump to the majors any time soon. The Yankees infield is a bit thinner by comparison, especially since third baseman Chase Headley has struggled over the last couple weeks.

If Torres, who has played three different infield positions this season, adjusts quickly to Triple-A pitching, and Headley continues to falter offensively, it seems like another 2017 promotion isn't too far-fetched.