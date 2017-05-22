5 reasons to believe the Browns can turn it around in 2017

The Cleveland Browns have endured blow after blow for the past 18 years, making the playoffs just once since returning the team to the city and culminating in the franchise's first 1-15 season in 2016.

However, with a strong offseason and a will to get the bad taste out of their mouths, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is "highly confident" that things will begin taking a turn for the better next year.

Keeping in mind that a turnaround for these Browns doesn't necessarily mean an immediate playoff berth or even a winning season, here are five reasons to believe that things will be on the upswing in 2017.

Strengthened offensive line

Having a strong offensive line can be tough to assemble, but works wonders for any team's point-scoring strategy regardless of their preference to run or pass.

After seeing their quarterbacks take injury after injury through the past few seasons, the Browns invested in blockers by signing former Packers center JC Tretter and former Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler. The two interior linemen will join 10-time Pro Bowler Joe Thomas, 2015 first-rounder Cam Erving, and 2014 second-rounder Joel Bitonio in the starting lineup.

With a sturdier set of blockers to clear the lanes and keep the pass-rushers at bay, the Browns' offense is much better set up to be at least average in 2017.

Deeper at quarterback

Last season, the Browns entered the year with low expectations at quarterback.

Robert Griffin III was hoping to just stay healthy for a whole season - that didn't happen. Josh McCown was similarly trying to stay off the treatment table, but was perhaps a bigger help as voice in the locker room, and Cody Kessler's third-round selection was a bit of a mystery as he was not expected to be pro-ready.

This year, the Browns still haven't really settled on a quarterback, but their options create a more optimistic outlook.

While Kessler doesn't appear to be a franchise quarterback by any means, he now has eight starts under his belt and a good grasp of the playbook. Brock Osweiler's name has some stink attached due to his high salary, though he has experience as a starter on two different playoff-caliber teams. DeShone Kizer has plenty of skills to improve upon before winning the starting job, but his natural athletic ability has franchise-cornerstone potential.

Game-changing 1st round

By most accounts, the Browns were the winners of the 2017 NFL Draft, mostly due to their stellar first round.

Myles Garrett has admitted he can't play the role of savior all on his own, but he was the best player available for Cleveland with the first overall pick and gives them an immediate presence rushing the passer from the edge.

Grabbing Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku later in the first round gives the Browns a trio of ultra-athletic playmakers to build around. All three will be noticeable in the Browns' lineup from Day 1, and if the team continues to improve in the coming years, the Garrett-Peppers-Njoku draft will be credited as the official turning point.

History of 1-15 teams

The good thing about joining the 1-15 club is that almost every team that's accomplished the feat saw things get better the following season.

Of the 10 teams to have gone 1-15, three have put forth winning records the following season and all but one notched at least five wins - which should be considered in the realm of a turnaround for the 2017 Browns.

Team 1-15 Season Record Next Season Browns 2016 ? Rams 2009 7-9 Dolphins 2007 11-5 Panthers 2001 7-9 Chargers 2000 5-11 Jets 1996 9-7 Colts 1991 9-7 Patriots 1990 6-10 Cowboys 1989 7-9 Saints 1980 4-12

Motivation to not repeat

A big factor in the other nine teams not putting together back-to-back 1-15 seasons is the pain that's endured the first time.

As the Browns' losing streak stretched further and further into the 2016 season, you could hear the frustration in the voices of Hue Jackson and his players as they scrapped and clawed for just one victory. No one wants to do that twice, and often times, nightmarish memories can be the best motivator.