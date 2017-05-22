Pujols in Angels lineup after missing 3 games

The Associated Press 2h ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols is back in the lineup after missing three games in a row because of tendinitis in his right hamstring.

Pujols is listed as the designated hitter and batting third against Tampa Bay on Monday night. He was hitting .247 with five homers and 32 RBIs in 40 games before being sidelined.

Pujols is four homers away from 600 in his career.

Infielder Nolan Fontana, recalled by the Angels from Triple-A Salt Lake, is starting at second base in his major league debut.

To make room for Fontana, infielder C.J. Cron was optioned to Salt Lake.

---

