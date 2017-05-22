Redskins' Doctson to be 'full go' for OTAs

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said wide receiver Josh Doctson will be a "full go" for the start of the team's OTAs on Tuesday, according to Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post.

Doctson was limited to just 31 snaps during his rookie season due to an Achilles injury.

With DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon departing in free agency, Doctson will likely be pressed into significant action alongside newly signed Terrelle Pryor in 2017.