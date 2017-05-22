5 celebrations we want back

The NFL is expected to dial it down on the number of flags and fines imposed on completely harmless celebrations and dances. If the league in fact approves a plan to allow a little more fun and emotion from its players, we hope to see the return of these five celebrations:

Group celebrations

OK, the rowboat and five-man bobsled may have been a little much, but what's wrong with a little dap and hand tap? All the other leagues are doing it?

Kane and Alli's handshake is mesmerising. pic.twitter.com/Bt5D5pqzkC — Lee Stobbs (@LeeStobbs06) March 5, 2017

Tristan Thompson handshakes during ring ceremony pic.twitter.com/3o4nyYJJwY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 25, 2016

As for NFLers, they've had to reach the sidelines to dap up their teammates out of fear of incurring a 15-yard penalty and fine for doing it in the end zone.

Let's make football fun again.

Props

It was arguably the most enjoyable and amusing moment of the 2015 season. Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown took a punt 71 yards to the house and, while running full speed, dove crotch first at the goalpost stanchion.

Of course, Brown was flagged for the celebration and admonished for the penalty the act drew.

Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson was perhaps the worst offender when it came to using props for touchdown celebrations. As long as players aren't pulling phones out from goalpost padding, let them live.

Snow angel

This one is harmless enough, but with the NFL's ban on excessive celebrations, "going to the ground" was deemed illegal.

The NFL really did punish even the most wholesome act.

In this example, the 49ers ran back a kick and responded by making angels in the soft snow. The touchdown was called back as the ball-carrier stepped out of bounds before reaching the end zone, and the Niners were penalized for the celebration.

The NFL needs to end the war on snow angels.

Elaborate sack dances

Remember Jared Allen's sack dance? He used to go down on one knee to mimic hog-tying a quarterback.

Then, in 2010, he was told to eliminate the practice. Come. On.

Hopefully with the league's relaxed stance on celebrations comes the return of some hilarious and memorable sack dances.

Jimmy Graham's crossbar dunk

This one isn't coming back. The crossbar dunk was banned because of the time it takes to readjust and realign the goal posts.

While we may see a return of some of the more tame celebrations, dunks remain out of the question.