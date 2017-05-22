Report: NFL to relax excessive celebration penalties

In an effort to better relate to its players and fans, the NFL is expected to take a much softer approach to celebrations and shows of emotion this upcoming season.

A team source shared with The MMQB's Peter King that commissioner Roger Goodell has met with more than 40 players this offseason and is expected to relax the flags and fines that are distributed for "excessive celebration" fouls.

One such example came last October when Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis caught a 13-yard touchdown pass and followed it up by shooting the football over the goal post like a basketball jump shot. As King notes, the resulting 15-yard penalty led to an 86-yard kickoff return by the Philadelphia Eagles.

"This year, if the league approves, it will be neither a penalty and a $12,154 fine," King writes.

The discussion is expected to continue Tuesday at the league meetings in Chicago.