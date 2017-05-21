Watch: Mets' Milone chased 4 outs into start after allowing trio of HRs
1h ago
Anthony Gruppuso / USA TODAY Sports
Hopefully your afternoon is going better than Tommy Milone's.
The New York Mets left-hander started his matchup against the Los Angeles Angels by giving up a grand slam to C.J. Cron before even retiring a batter. Here's a look at the events that led to the 5-0 first-inning deficit:
|Batter
|Outcome
|Cameron Maybin
|Single
|Andrelton Simmons
|Double
|Mike Trout
|Intentional Walk
|Jefry Marte
|Walk - RBI
|C.J. Cron
|Grand Slam
|Kole Calhoun
|Strikeout
|Danny Espinosa
|Single
|Martin Maldonado
|Single - Espinosa out at home
|Jesse Chavez
|Strikeout
As if that wasn't enough, the Angels would crush two more homers off Milone in the very next frame, ending his day after just 1 1/3 innings. The first of the back-to-back jacks came from none other than Mike Trout.
Jefry Marte then followed suit, ending Milone's afternoon with the Angels' third bomb of the game - a moonshot that peaked at 120 feet. Milone's ERA for the day (47.25!) raised his season ERA by 1.72.