Watch: Mets' Milone chased 4 outs into start after allowing trio of HRs

by Michael Bradburn 1h ago
Anthony Gruppuso / USA TODAY Sports

Hopefully your afternoon is going better than Tommy Milone's.

The New York Mets left-hander started his matchup against the Los Angeles Angels by giving up a grand slam to C.J. Cron before even retiring a batter. Here's a look at the events that led to the 5-0 first-inning deficit:

Batter Outcome
Cameron Maybin Single
Andrelton Simmons Double
Mike Trout Intentional Walk
Jefry Marte Walk - RBI
C.J. Cron Grand Slam
Kole Calhoun Strikeout
Danny Espinosa Single
Martin Maldonado Single - Espinosa out at home
Jesse Chavez Strikeout

As if that wasn't enough, the Angels would crush two more homers off Milone in the very next frame, ending his day after just 1 1/3 innings. The first of the back-to-back jacks came from none other than Mike Trout.

Jefry Marte then followed suit, ending Milone's afternoon with the Angels' third bomb of the game - a moonshot that peaked at 120 feet. Milone's ERA for the day (47.25!) raised his season ERA by 1.72.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 05 19t235726z 1360788035 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb los angeles angels at new york mets
Mets' Collins considered intentionally walking Trout with bases loaded
mlb
6h ago
Cropped gettyimages 664677644
Report: Mets COO 'meddles' in team affairs
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2017 05 10t001459z 596262672 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb san francisco giants at new york mets
Alderson says Mets making changes in handling injuries
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2016 07 27t000000z 1 mt1aci14488914 rtrmadp 3 sport
Angels sign Fister to fortify injury-depleted staff
mlb
20h ago
Cropped 2017 04 07t232042z 1003673313 nocid rtrmadp 3 minor league baseball augusta greenjackets at columbia fireflies
Tebow's airmailed warmup throw hit a fan in the family jewels
mlb
2d ago
Advertisement