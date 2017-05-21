Watch: Mets' Milone chased 4 outs into start after allowing trio of HRs

CJ Cron hits a grand slam in the top of the 1st to give the Angels a 5-0 lead!!! #TheHaloWay pic.twitter.com/3tYigagUIz — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) May 21, 2017

Hopefully your afternoon is going better than Tommy Milone's.

The New York Mets left-hander started his matchup against the Los Angeles Angels by giving up a grand slam to C.J. Cron before even retiring a batter. Here's a look at the events that led to the 5-0 first-inning deficit:

Batter Outcome Cameron Maybin Single Andrelton Simmons Double Mike Trout Intentional Walk Jefry Marte Walk - RBI C.J. Cron Grand Slam Kole Calhoun Strikeout Danny Espinosa Single Martin Maldonado Single - Espinosa out at home Jesse Chavez Strikeout

As if that wasn't enough, the Angels would crush two more homers off Milone in the very next frame, ending his day after just 1 1/3 innings. The first of the back-to-back jacks came from none other than Mike Trout.

Mike Trout hits his 14th home run of the season over the wall in right-center to pad the Angels' lead in the 2nd!! #TheHaloWay pic.twitter.com/buYbkQjmXk — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) May 21, 2017

Jefry Marte then followed suit, ending Milone's afternoon with the Angels' third bomb of the game - a moonshot that peaked at 120 feet. Milone's ERA for the day (47.25!) raised his season ERA by 1.72.