Falcons GM 'confident' deal with Freeman will get done

Devonta Freeman's calls for a new contract have not fallen on deaf ears.

The Atlanta Falcons running back has been looking to be paid as an "elite" player since before Super Bowl LI, reiterating that stance Wednesday.

With one year remaining on Freeman's contract, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff wants to make sure he's in Atlanta beyond 2017 and he feels good that something will get done.

"Like I've said before, we want him here and he's a very important part of our organization. Contrary to what people were saying around the Super Bowl time with what came out, we're ready in the relatively near future to have some discussions with their representation," Dimitroff told "Schein on Sports" on Friday, according to NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman. "Devonta, he's a really good guy, he's really - as far as his personality - he's so hyper competitive ...

"He's an urgent, angry runner, which we want and we know is important for us. We want him to be around for years to come and we're confident that we'll be able to get it done."

Related: Devonta Freeman wants to be a Falcon 'forever'

Freeman, a fourth-round pick in 2014, has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons while chipping in with 1,040 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns.

The 25-year-old has yet to threaten a holdout if a new contract is not reached by training camp, but may be short on leverage with third-year pro Tevin Coleman emerging late last season and Wyoming product Brian Hill being drafted in the fifth round.