Falcons GM 'confident' deal with Freeman will get done

by Mitch Sanderson 52m ago
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Devonta Freeman's calls for a new contract have not fallen on deaf ears.

The Atlanta Falcons running back has been looking to be paid as an "elite" player since before Super Bowl LI, reiterating that stance Wednesday.

With one year remaining on Freeman's contract, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff wants to make sure he's in Atlanta beyond 2017 and he feels good that something will get done.

"Like I've said before, we want him here and he's a very important part of our organization. Contrary to what people were saying around the Super Bowl time with what came out, we're ready in the relatively near future to have some discussions with their representation," Dimitroff told "Schein on Sports" on Friday, according to NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman. "Devonta, he's a really good guy, he's really - as far as his personality - he's so hyper competitive ...

"He's an urgent, angry runner, which we want and we know is important for us. We want him to be around for years to come and we're confident that we'll be able to get it done."

Related: Devonta Freeman wants to be a Falcon 'forever'

Freeman, a fourth-round pick in 2014, has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons while chipping in with 1,040 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns.

The 25-year-old has yet to threaten a holdout if a new contract is not reached by training camp, but may be short on leverage with third-year pro Tevin Coleman emerging late last season and Wyoming product Brian Hill being drafted in the fifth round.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 03 01t195245z 1886790306 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl combine
Shanahan regrets 2nd-and-11 sack during SB LI
nfl
22h ago
Cropped 2017 05 12t184313z 1536221926 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl chicago bears rookie minicamp
Grading every 1st-round rookie's jersey number choice
nfl
3h ago
Cropped nfl 2017 rookies
2017 draft picks show off new uniforms at Rookie Premiere
nfl
4h ago
Cropped rookiepremiere
Vick, Steve Smith among legends at rookie premiere
nfl
1d ago
Cropped 2017 04 28t003551z 544519507 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl 2017 nfl draft
3-Wide: Would a draft lottery work in the NFL?
nfl
1d ago
Advertisement