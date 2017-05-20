Report: Dodgers legend Lasorda hospitalized with undisclosed illness

Tommy Lasorda, the Hall of Fame former manager and special advisor to the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been hospitalized for several days with an undisclosed illness, reports Bill Plunkett of the Orange Country Register.

The 89-year-old, who was also hospitalized after suffering a bad fall last August in Atlantic City, is reportedly currently in the intensive care unit at Centinela Hospital in Los Angeles. He's been in contact with several former players, Plunkett adds.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976-96, recording a 1,599-1,439 managerial record before having to retire in 1996 due to a heart attack.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame one year later, as his forced retirement due to health issues allowed him to forego the traditional five-year waiting period for eligibility.