Vince Wilfork still undecided about retirement

Vince Wilfork may have strong feelings toward barbecued ribs, but he's having a tougher time making up his mind on retirement.

The 35-year-old nose tackle, who is currently a free agent, says he's unsure if he will play in 2017 or hang up his pads. After 13 seasons in the league, Wilfork wants to be certain of his decision before announcing it.

"What retirement is, I want to make sure I'm 100 percent committed to whatever I'm going to do," Wilfork told ESPN radio's "Russillo Show" on Wednesday. "I'm not saying that I'm going to retire, and I'm not going to say that I'm retired."

Wilfork played the last two seasons with the Houston Texans after making a name for himself as a member of the New England Patriots through the first 11 years of his career. Texans general manager Rick Smith recently said he expects Wilfork to retire, but the five-time Pro Bowler is adamant that his decision won’t be influenced by others.

"In my situation, nobody's going to dictate anything that I do with playing or not playing but myself," said Wilfork. "There's no team, there's no money. It ain't none of that.

"I'm going to make the decision what I want to do, and it's going to be strictly off of what do I want to do."