NFL, CFL announce expanded officiating agreement

by Mitch Sanderson 56m ago
After entering an agreement to help develop the overall quality of officiating between their two leagues in 2016, the NFL and CFL have decided to expand their joint program this summer.

Six CFL officials will take part in the NFL's Officiating Development Program, which will include attending minicamps and training camps, working at preseason games, film study, mechanics review, and analyzing rule differences between the NFL, CFL, college football and other leagues. In addition, six NFL officials will work on CFL crews during the preseason and regular-season games in June and July.

"Working together to develop a sustainable pipeline of highly qualified and experienced officials is in the best interest of both of our leagues," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent in a statement. "We continue to explore how to collaborate on providing more on-field experience for our officials as well as developing a broad range of football personnel. This is a partnership that makes good sense."

In 2016, four NFL officials were sent to work in the CFL, while three CFL officials had been selected to take part in NFL training.

"The CFL officials that participated in the development program last year benefited greatly from it," said CFL Senior Vice-President, Football Glen Johnson. "We're excited that the NFL saw enough merit in it to want to expand the program.

"This will give more of our officials the opportunity for enhanced professional development activities in order to continue to improve their performance on the field."

