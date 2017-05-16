Michael Bennett: Seahawks a perfect fit for Kaepernick

by Michael McClymont 1h ago
Kelley L Cox / USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the few teams that, as a whole, expanded on Colin Kaepernick's protest during the national anthem last season.

As talk grows that the Seahawks are interested in signing the free-agent quarterback, the idea's earned support from inside Seattle's locker room too.

"A person that's dedicating their life to creating change - why wouldn't you want that type of leadership in your locker room?" Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett told "The John Clayton Show" on Tuesday, according to 710 ESPN Seattle's Brady Henderson. "Why wouldn't you want to give (a chance to) a person that's dealt with people calling him wanting to kill him because of his choices in life? I don't know why people feel like that is a problem."

Kaepernick chose to sit, and then kneel, during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" as a protest of the oppression of people of color. He continued to protest all season, but has since stated he doesn't plan to do so in 2018.

The quarterback opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in order to test the free-agent market and has remained unsigned well into the offseason.

Bennett believes he would be a perfect fit on the Seahawks, however.

"I think Kaepernick getting an opportunity to be on our team would be really cool, really a good space for him, because you have a coach like Coach (Pete) Carroll who's up for challenges like that, you have an owner who ... gives back to (the) homeless, you've got players on your team that give back in the community, you've got Russell Wilson, who shows our team is built around community. So this is a perfect place for him," Bennett said.

