Mark Cuban: NFL 'chasing every last dollar' in Raiders' move to Vegas

by Michael McClymont 5h ago
USA Today Sports

Mark Cuban doubled down on his criticism of the NFL for allowing one of its marquee franchises to relocate to Las Vegas.

The successful businessman and owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks previously stated, "I just don't get that at all" when the league announced the Oakland Raiders would eventually move to Las Vegas. Speaking on "Outside the Lines with Bob Ley" on ESPN recently, Cuban added more context to his disbelief.

"I mean, why? There's just no good reason," Cuban said. "That's no disrespect to Las Vegas, it's a great city and it's vibrant, but they're going to a smaller market, it's transient. It's just another example of chasing every last dollar and that tends to backfire."

Las Vegas ranks in the 40s on many lists of the top television markets in the United States. Meanwhile, the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose market often ranks in the top 10.

