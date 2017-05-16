Roethlisberger seriously considered retiring, says ex-teammate Colon

Ben Roethlisberger sent Pittsburgh Steelers fans into a panicked frenzy in January by refusing to commit to another NFL season.

The quarterback backed off his comments in March before announcing in early April that he'll return for the 2017 season, solidifying the Steelers' place as a Super Bowl contender.

While his quick turnaround caused some to question the legitimacy of his retirement talk, former Steelers offensive lineman Wilie Colon said Tuesday on "PFT Live" the veteran pivot did seriously consider walking away from football.

"I got to sit down and talk to him and one thing he told me is he did take it seriously," Colon said, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "He's dealt with a lot of injuries."

The 35-year-old Roethlisberger said he'll continue to evaluate his playing future year to year, citing the health concerns of playing in the NFL into his late 30s. Colon said a big part of his decision will likely be how long his offensive line can continue to be one of the league's best units.

"He's passionate about playing, but one thing that keeps his fire going is that offensive line," he said. "You have to worry about the health of Ben Roethlisberger. Can you keep him upright, can he stay healthy for the duration? They have the offensive line, they have the pieces around him to make it work."