Kaepernick's trainer: 'He's ready to lead a team'

In discussing Colin Kaepernick's status in the NFL this coming season, his adviser, Harry Edwards, said the free-agent quarterback is "absolutely" ready to play. When it came to his client's desire, however, he was much less certain.

Enter Kaepernick's trainer. Josh Hidalgo has been in the gym with the 29-year-old all year, and believes there's no question about his motivation.

"Colin has been there since January, training with me five days a week. We have been getting ready for football as if he was a starting quarterback for an NFL team," Hidalgo told Peter King of The MMQB. "When I read that people don't know if Colin wants to play football. ... This guy's been doing it five hours a day, five days a week, like he has a starting NFL job. And we don't take days off."

According to Hidalgo, the duo hasn't only been training for the football season, but working on shoring up any weaknesses in Kaepernick's skill set. As he puts it, any athletic deficiencies are expected to be used against him in his attempt to secure an NFL job.

"We knew he was going to be dissected. We knew any chink in the armor was going to be dissected, so there are no chinks in the armor. We knew this was the be-all, end-all for us," he said.

Kaepernick opted out of the final year of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers to test free agency. The resulting transactions have left him as the head of an unsigned QB class that includes Johnny Manziel, Robert Griffin III, and Tim Tebow.

"I would just ask any team wondering anything about Colin: Come and see him. Come to the gym. Talk to him. They'll see he's in as good shape as a quarterback can be in," Hidalgo said. "He's ready to lead a team."