Watch: Gurriel hits Astros' 3rd grand slam of May

by Lucas Casaletto 1h ago
Icon Sportswire / Getty

If we've learned anything this season, it's this: The Houston Astros are very good at baseball and Yulieski Gurriel has amazing hair.

The 32-year-old's first career grand slam Monday was also the third bases-clearing bomb the team has hit in one month, good for a franchise record, according to Ryan Spaeder of Sporting News.

Related - Watch: Bregman's 1st-inning grand slam spoils Jeter night

Gurriel's home run, which came against Miami Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa, traveled approximately 382 feet and had an explosive exit velocity of 108 mph, measuring as the second hardest-hit ball of his major-league career.

The Astros, winners of 12 of their past 16 games, entered Monday with a league-leading 26 victories.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 05 03t020600z 722390083 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb texas rangers at houston astros
Altuve left Sunday's game due to discomfort from Mother's Day cleats
mlb
5h ago
Cropped gettyimages 683120308
Bregman on grand slam in New York: 'Guess it was the No. 2 magic tonight'
mlb
23h ago
Cropped gettyimages 683107550
Watch: Bregman's 1st-inning grand slam spoils Jeter night
mlb
1d ago
Cropped gettyimages 94684575
Ex-MLB umpire Steve Palermo, shot in 1991, dies at 67
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2017 05 15t003551z 475762594 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb houston astros at new york yankees
Watch: Beltran presents ex-teammate Jeter with Monument Park blazer
mlb
1d ago
Advertisement