Watch: Gurriel hits Astros' 3rd grand slam of May

If we've learned anything this season, it's this: The Houston Astros are very good at baseball and Yulieski Gurriel has amazing hair.

The 32-year-old's first career grand slam Monday was also the third bases-clearing bomb the team has hit in one month, good for a franchise record, according to Ryan Spaeder of Sporting News.

Gurriel's home run, which came against Miami Marlins reliever Junichi Tazawa, traveled approximately 382 feet and had an explosive exit velocity of 108 mph, measuring as the second hardest-hit ball of his major-league career.

The Astros, winners of 12 of their past 16 games, entered Monday with a league-leading 26 victories.