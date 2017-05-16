Watch: Marlins' Straily takes comebacker off throwing arm, leaves game

by Michael Bradburn 1h ago
Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

Dan Straily entered the fifth inning against the Houston Astros on Monday with a no-hitter going that somehow remained intact despite the first pitch of the inning being lined right back at him by Evan Gattis.

After taking the line drive off his throwing arm, Straily stayed in to finish the inning. Looking visibly shaken, the Miami Marlins starter gave up a hard-hit out to Yuli Gurriel, a double to Alex Bregman, and an intentional walk to Norichika Aoki before retiring opposing pitcher Joe Musgrove on strikes.

Straily was replaced for the sixth inning by Junichi Tazawa, who gave up a grand slam to Gurriel.

