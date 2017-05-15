A-Rod joining 'Shark Tank' for upcoming season
At one point erroneously tied to the sale of the Miami Marlins, Alex Rodriguez has found himself in the rumor mill of a different fish tank - the Yankees legend will join ABC's 'Shark Tank' this fall, A-Rod confirmed on his Instagram.
A-Rod will reportedly join newcomer Bethenny Frankel as well as mainstays Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John.
Rodriguez was selected first overall by the Seattle Mariners in the 1993 draft and spent the last 12 seasons of his career as a member of the New York Yankees. The three-time MVP earned more than $440 million over the span of his career, famously signing not one, but two 10-year contracts worth more than $250 million each.
A-Rod currently works as a special advisor to Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner. He somewhat famously missed the Sunday retiring of fellow Yankees great Derek Jeter's number, electing instead to go on a date with Jennifer Lopez.