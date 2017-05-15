A-Rod joining 'Shark Tank' for upcoming season

by Michael Bradburn 1h ago
Reuters / Carlo Allegri

At one point erroneously tied to the sale of the Miami Marlins, Alex Rodriguez has found himself in the rumor mill of a different fish tank - the Yankees legend will join ABC's 'Shark Tank' this fall, A-Rod confirmed on his Instagram.

A-Rod will reportedly join newcomer Bethenny Frankel as well as mainstays Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John.

‪Can't wait to swim with the Sharks @sharktankabc #guestshark‬ #SharkTank

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Rodriguez was selected first overall by the Seattle Mariners in the 1993 draft and spent the last 12 seasons of his career as a member of the New York Yankees. The three-time MVP earned more than $440 million over the span of his career, famously signing not one, but two 10-year contracts worth more than $250 million each.

A-Rod currently works as a special advisor to Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner. He somewhat famously missed the Sunday retiring of fellow Yankees great Derek Jeter's number, electing instead to go on a date with Jennifer Lopez.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 05 15t005754z 205621616 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb houston astros at new york yankees
Watch: Jeter's adorable nephew asks critical question
mlb
20h ago
Cropped gettyimages 683114132
10 memorable photos from Jeter's jersey retirement
mlb
22h ago
Cropped 2017 05 14t234524z 97356482 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb houston astros at new york yankees
Watch: Jeter honored with Monument Park plaque
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2017 05 15t005047z 1698049226 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb houston astros at new york yankees
Watch: Jeter unveils his No. 2 at Yankee Stadium
mlb
1d ago
Cropped gettyimages 144481895
A-Rod not among notable Yankees attending Jeter ceremony
mlb
1d ago
Advertisement