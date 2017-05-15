Carroll: Seahawks considering Kaepernick, Griffin for backup QB

The Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a backup for Russell Wilson, and head coach Pete Carroll said Monday they're looking at two of the most high-profile free-agent quarterbacks.

During an appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle's "Brock and Salk" show, Carroll was asked specifically about the Seahawks' interest in Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III.

"We're looking at everybody. We really are," Carroll said, according to ESPN's Sheil Kapadia. "We've been tracking everything that's going on, and we've got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we're still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys."

Trevone Boykin is currently set to back up Wilson in 2017, as he did last season. However, the undrafted pivot was arrested on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication in March, so the Seahawks seem intent on upgrading the position with a veteran.

Kaepernick's non-existent market has been the subject of much discussion this offseason, with some arguing that his political activism last campaign has caused him to be blackballed by the NFL.

Griffin, meanwhile, has disappeared almost entirely after being cut by the Cleveland Browns in March. He hasn't been linked strongly to any team and could find himself out of the league in 2017 if Seattle opts against signing him.