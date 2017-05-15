Report: Peterson must play at All-Pro level to max out incentives

by Jack Browne 1h ago
Adrian Peterson took a chance on himself by signing an incentive-laden contract with the New Orleans Saints this offseason.

The veteran running back took a two-year, $7-million contract, but he can earn up to $12.5 million over the next two seasons if he hits certain benchmarks and remains on the team, reports Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate.

All targets apply to both the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Here's the regular-season breakdown:

Target Payout
750 rushing yards $150K
1000 rushing yards $250K
1250 rushing yards $750K
1500 rushing yards $1M
6 TDs $250K
8 TDs $500K
10 TDs $750K*

* will only be paid if Peterson also leads the league in rushing

If Peterson only manages 750 rushing yards but the Saints make the playoffs, he has more postseason-based incentives to earn, too.

When Peterson played in 14 or more games for the Minnesota Vikings (seven out of 10 seasons), he never failed to hit 1,250 rushing yards or 10 touchdowns. His numbers in those seven years earned him either first-team or second-team All-Pro honors, so he'll need to play around that level to maximize his contract with New Orleans.

In 2015, Peterson's last healthy season, he led the league in rushing with 1,485 yards and found the end zone 11 times, meaning he'd have earned $1.5 million in incentives if he was under this contract.

