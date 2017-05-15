Report: Lacy will earn $55K if he weighs 255 pounds or less Monday

by David P. Woods 24m ago
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Today's the big day for Eddie Lacy. Or, rather, he's hoping it's a not-so-big day.

The Seattle Seahawks running back will earn a $55,000 bonus if he weighs in at 255 pounds or less, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

The Seahawks added the clause to the portly tailback's contract when they signed him this offseason.

Lacy reportedly weighed in at 267 pounds - enormous for a running back - during one of his free-agent visits earlier this year. His struggles to keep his weight down led to his former team, the Green Bay Packers, repeatedly fining him and eventually letting him depart in free agency.

What would Lacy do with an extra $55,000? Well, it would buy an awful lot of his favorite meal.

