Price feels 'ready to go' after encouraging rehab assignment

by Brandon Wile 1h ago
Joe Robbins / Getty Images Sport / Getty

The Boston Red Sox continue to receive encouraging news surrounding the health of David Price as the left-hander checked off another box in his recovery Sunday.

Price was scheduled to pitch in a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket, but was forced to throw a 75-pitch simulated game indoors after rain cancelled the game.

There were no setbacks or causes for concern during the outing, as Price came off the mound reporting no discomfort.

"I used everything," Price said, according to Trevor Hass of MLB.com. "I threw all of my pitches to both sides of the plate. I did it really well today."

Price is scheduled to pitch again Friday for Pawtucket in Buffalo and should everything go well, he could make his season debut for the Red Sox the following week.

The club has handled Price with extreme caution since he complained of tightness in his forearm and elbow at the start of spring training. He said he believes he is now fully healthy and is eager to get back.

"If I didn't feel confident in my abilities to go out there and pitch well I wouldn't go out there and put myself at risk and put the team at risk," Price told reporters." We've taken a good amount of time since it happened on March 2 so I feel like I'm ready to go."

The Red Sox could use Price back in the rotation. Steven Wright has already undergone season-ending knee surgery, while Drew Pomeranz walked off the mound Sunday with tightness in his triceps, though he believes he'll make his next start. Meanwhile, reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello owns a 4.01 ERA on the season.

