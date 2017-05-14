Rams OC praises Goff's work ethic: 'He wants to be great'

Jared Goff's first year in the NFL was as bad as it gets for a rookie quarterback, especially one coming in as a hyped No. 1 overall pick.

Goff wasn't able to beat out Case Keenum during training camp, and when he finally was given the starting job, he threw more interceptions than touchdowns (seven to five), lost all seven starts from Weeks 11-17, and saw head coach Jeff Fisher fired with three games remaining.

New Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, along with head coach Sean McVay, is tasked with turning Goff's career around, and LaFleur heaped praise on the young pivot Friday for his commitment during offseason workouts.

"He wants to be great," LaFleur said, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "He's doing everything that we've asked him to do, and then some. He's working hard every day. I think he's getting better every day.

"He's coming in early and staying late," LaFleur added. "He's really grasped the offense surprisingly fast, especially for a new guy. When you get a new guy in an offense, there is a transition period with that, but he's doing a nice job of picking it up at a surprisingly quick pace."

Related - Sage Rosenfels column: Why there's hope for Jared Goff in 2017

LaFleur says that, over the course of rookie minicamp, he's seen Goff "really trying to take that step and be the leader we need him to be."

"I think that encourages those guys that are coming in," LaFleur said. "I love it that he's around. I don’t think, if you go around the league, you're going to find too many teams where the starting quarterback is sitting there watching these rookies in their rookie minicamp. I know he's excited about some of the pieces we've added."