Josh Norman's brother tries out with Redskins

by Michael McClymont 1h ago
The Washington Post / Getty

Josh Norman can be exhausting. Imagine a second Norman on the same team.

Josh's brother, Marrio, has been trying out at cornerback for the Washington Redskins this weekend.

"You would think one would be enough ..." Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said to a chorus of laughter Saturday. "But, you know, he's got a skill set. I'll tell you what, he's a good player."

Marrio, 30, is older than Josh by one year. He played his college career at Coastal Carolina and has since made stops with the Indoor Football League, Canadian Football League, and Baltimore Ravens for one offseason in 2014.

"He's played in a couple different leagues and runs around out there good," Gruden said. "Josh has been touting him pretty hard for the last year and a half, so we wanted to give him a shot and give him a look."

Josh was a Pro Bowl corner in 2015 and signed with the Redskins the following year.

There remains a possibility the siblings could suit up for the same squad.

"We gave him a look and we'll discuss his future here today," Gruden said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 04 28t024533z 876408851 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl 2017 nfl draft
Redskins ink 1st-rounder Allen, most of rookie class to contracts
nfl
2d ago
Cropped 2016 12 24t213815z 1414607545 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl washington redskins at chicago bears
Look: Kirk Cousins uses old high school math quiz as motivation
nfl
3h ago
Cropped gettyimages 102087371
6 improvements we want to see in 'Madden 18'
nfl
1d ago
Cropped 2015 10 19t000000z 1 mt1aci14108726 rtrmadp 3 sport
3-Wide: Were the Patriots wrong to give Blount the May 9 tender?
nfl
1d ago
Cropped gettyimages 453450444
5 ways the NFL has changed since Josh Gordon last played
nfl
2d ago
Advertisement