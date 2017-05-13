Josh Norman's brother tries out with Redskins

Josh Norman can be exhausting. Imagine a second Norman on the same team.

Josh's brother, Marrio, has been trying out at cornerback for the Washington Redskins this weekend.

"You would think one would be enough ..." Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said to a chorus of laughter Saturday. "But, you know, he's got a skill set. I'll tell you what, he's a good player."

Marrio, 30, is older than Josh by one year. He played his college career at Coastal Carolina and has since made stops with the Indoor Football League, Canadian Football League, and Baltimore Ravens for one offseason in 2014.

"He's played in a couple different leagues and runs around out there good," Gruden said. "Josh has been touting him pretty hard for the last year and a half, so we wanted to give him a shot and give him a look."

Josh was a Pro Bowl corner in 2015 and signed with the Redskins the following year.

There remains a possibility the siblings could suit up for the same squad.

"We gave him a look and we'll discuss his future here today," Gruden said.