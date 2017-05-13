Watch: Royals fan chases Moss' HR into Kauffman's fountains

by Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb 1h ago
Peter G. Aiken / USA TODAY Sports

Some people will go to great lengths to get their hands on a ballpark souvenir.

Exhibit A: this upstanding gentleman, who decided to attend Friday's Kansas City Royals-Baltimore Orioles contest at Kauffman Stadium, was clearly inspired after Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss crushed a fifth-inning homer into Kauffman's iconic fountains, giving the home side a 2-1 lead.

The fan in question so desired that home-run ball that he figured out how to dive into the fountain in search of his reward. Although he seemed to be a bit lost looking for the exit, our intrepid explorer safely found his way back to dry land by carefully climbing along the fountain ledge, with the ball - and some very wet clothes - in hand.

(Photo courtesy: Action Images)

Hopefully this guy enjoyed both his Friday night dip and his five innings in the ballpark, because it will be a long time before he can see another Royals game in person. Kauffman Stadium security quickly caught up with the fan, who was summarily ejected for trespassing into the fountains.

