Former Cowboys LB McClain arrested on marijuana, firearm charges

Ex-Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a firearm without a permit, and a misdemeanor equipment violation, the Hartselle Police Department confirmed to Anna Beahm of The Decatur Daily.

McClain was pulled over by police in the Alabama city for a window tint violation, according to a police spokesman, and officers searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana.

The linebacker is being held in Morgan County Jail on $2,000 bail.

McClain signed a one-year, $5-million contract with the Cowboys in March 2016. However, McClain was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2016 NFL season for another violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

McClain was released by the Oakland Raiders in April 2013 due to a series of off-field incidents. The linebacker promptly signed with the Baltimore Ravens but retired the following month.

McClain was traded to the Cowboys the following summer, and he starred during two seasons with the organization. However, after McClain's latest suspension, another return to football appeared unlikely.