Batters beware: Astros' bullpen is best in baseball

NEW YORK – Josh Reddick is the biggest pro wrestling fan in the major leagues, and if he could give one wrestler’s entrance music to Astros reliever Chris Devenski, he knows exactly whose he would choose.

“Mojo Rawley,” Reddick says. “All that intensity and hype. That’s what he is.”

Rawley’s all-energy-all-the-time style in the WWE ring makes him exceptional as a hot tag, the guy who comes in and wrecks shop after his partner has been on the ropes. That is the role that Devenski plays in the Houston bullpen, and he's played it well since making his major-league debut last year.

Devenski has inherited 37 runners this season and has only allowed three to score. That’s easily the best performance of any right-handed reliever since the start of last season, and he’s 7-for-7 stranding runners this before moving on to his own clean inning this year. Eight of Devenski’s 12 appearances in 2017 have been for at least four outs, including a two-inning stint in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees.

For comparison’s sake, Yankees All-Star setup man Dellin Betances has allowed 10 of his 30 inherited runners to score since the start of 2016, and has pitched more than a full inning only once in 13 trips to the mound this season.

“I enjoy it,” says Devenski, who has 42 strikeouts in 23 innings this season. “I enjoy going out there, pitching, and competing. I try to take it day by day, and whatever’s called up on for the team, I’ll put the team up there to win. At the end of the day, if we win, that’s all that matters.”

The Astros have been winning a lot - they enter Friday with an MLB-best 24-11 record - and Devenski and his bullpen mates have been a big reason why. A year ago, when Houston missed the playoffs by five games, the Astros were outscored 213-202 from the seventh inning on. This year, they have a 70-37 advantage on their opponents.

As much as 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel's return to form has reinvigorated the Astros, it’s the dominance of the bullpen that really enables them to think big.

(Photo courtesy: Action Images)

“I’ve seen a lot of good teams and played against a lot of good teams, and we’re definitely up there with all those elite teams that I’ve always hated to see come into town,” says Tony Sipp, the only lefty in the Houston bullpen. “It’s finally my turn to be on a team where I know guys hate to see us come in with the lineup we put out every day, the starting pitching that we have, and all around. It’s like hitting the easy button a lot of times.”

It has looked rather easy so far, with the Astros entering Friday ranked second in reliever strikeouts (143), opponent batting average (.198), and bullpen wins (nine), while sitting fourth in saves (13). Houston's 2.93 bullpen ERA ranks seventh overall, and its 11.63 K/9 leads the league.

To go along with Devenski’s dominance, the Astros have Ken Giles and his 18 strikeouts in 15 innings to close games, with Will Harris cruising along with a 1.17 ERA in a setup role. Luke Gregerson has a 7.24 ERA, but that’s inflated by three trips to the mound where he got hammered - in his other 13, he has not allowed a run, with only one inherited runner coming home against him.

Meanwhile, James Hoyt has struck out 13 of the first 21 batters he’s faced since coming up from the minors.

“Late in games, we feel like we’re going to win,” says catcher Brian McCann. “We’ve got a guy that comes in and throws multiple innings in Devenski, and we’ve got five or six guys down there that could probably close.”

That’s the formula that has led Kansas City and Cleveland to the last three AL pennants, and you could put the 2013 Red Sox in that same category, with Koji Uehara, Andrew Miller, and Junichi Tazawa all turning in excellent performances that year.

“I feel like we take a lot of pride, one through 25 on this team, in going out there, competing, and battling our tails off,” Devenski says. “Especially the group we have in the bullpen, late innings, we are doing something special with what all those guys are bringing to the table every day.”