Patriots restructure Gronkowski's deal, can be NFL's highest-paid TE in 2017

The New England Patriots and Rob Gronkowski have agreed to restructure the star tight end's contract for the 2017 season, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Under the terms of the restructure, Gronkowski can become the league's highest-paid tight end if he hits certain performance or playing-time benchmarks. He was slated to earn $5.75 million.

Schefter outlined how Gronkowski's deal is structured for 2017:

‪1st tier, which gets him to $10.75M either 90 percent play time or 80 catches or 1,200 receiving yards or All Pro - and he's made all pro four times.‬ ‪2nd tier to $8.75M: he has to get 80 percent play time or 70 catches or 1,000 receiving yards or 12 TDs.‬ ‪3rd tier takes him to $6.75M is 70 percent play time, 60 receptions, 800 receiving yards or 10 TDs.‬

Gronkowski missed the half of the regular season and all of the Patriots' Super Bowl run last campaign due to injury. However, despite the health issues that have plagued him throughout his career, few dispute his standing as the league's most dominant tight end.

The 27-year-old's team-friendly deal, though, arguably didn't pay him as such. Seventeen tight ends were set to earn more money in 2017 before the restructure, with Jimmy Graham's $10 million tops in the league.

Gronkowski's contract runs through the 2019 season, and it appears he and the Patriots have come to an amicable compromise that should end any concerns of a holdout this offseason.