Giroux to captain Canada at worlds

Claude Giroux will wear the "C" for Canada at the upcoming World Championship.

The Philadelphia Flyers forward was named captain of the Canadian squad, Hockey Canada announced Thursday.

Matt Duchene of the Colorado Avalanche, Ryan O'Reilly of the Buffalo Sabres and Marc-Edouard Vlasic of the San Jose Sharks will serve as alternate captains.

Canada begins its preliminary-round schedule Friday against the Czech Republic.

The tournament runs until May 21 in Paris and Cologne, Germany.