Giroux to captain Canada at worlds

by Josh Gold-Smith 9h ago
Martin Rose / Getty Images Sport / Getty
Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2016 06 25t000000z 1 mt1aci14453724 rtrmadp 3 sport
Avalanche president reaffirms faith in Sakic despite woeful season
nhl
15h ago
Cropped reu 2388560
Charges against Evander Kane officially dismissed
nhl
1d ago
Cropped uspw 488239
Report: Sabres reached out to Brodeur as part of GM search
nhl
2d ago
Cropped 2016 05 09t000000z 1 mt1aci14375893 rtrmadp 3 sport
Golden Knights sign Russian free agent Vadim Shipachyov
nhl
4h ago
Cropped gettyimages 625227148
Golden Knights to offer free street hockey clinics for kids in Las Vegas
nhl
13h ago
Advertisement