Watch: Pujols embarrassed by Paxton, swings at pitch that hits him

by Michael Bradburn 20h ago
Jennifer Buchanan / USA TODAY Sports

There's fooling a hitter, and then there's absolutely embarrassing one of the league's elite.

During Tuesday night's game, Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols swung through a James Paxton breaking ball that ended up hitting him in the ankle.

A cut like that is uncharacteristic of Pujols - one of the league's most dominant hitters throughout his 17 seasons. Pujols is closing in on a massive career milestone, just six away from his 600th career home run.

With the bases loaded and one out, Pujols was coming up in a pretty high-leverage moment of the game - especially following an intentional walk to Mike Trout. Pujols never recovered from the swing that put him in the 0-1 hole though, as he struck out on three pitches.

Paxton ended up getting out of that particular jam, but the Seattle Mariners still couldn't put together the victory. The 28-year-old left-hander - affectionately referred to as Big Maple - has been an early bright-spot for the Mariners, holding to a 1.43 ERA and 1.49 FIP through his first six starts.

