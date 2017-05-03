Theo Pinson returning to North Carolina for senior season

Theo Pinson will join Joel Berry II in returning to North Carolina for his senior season, as the Tar Heels standout announced Wednesday that he's withdrawing from the 2017 NBA Draft.

"I'm glad I took the time to explore the NBA draft process but I am going to play my senior year as a Tar Heel," Pinson said in a statement. "It was a dream of mine to play college basketball at the best school and in the best league in the country, and it is a dream of mine to play in the NBA as well. The best path for me to reach the league and have a long career there is to have a great senior season and I am so excited to have that opportunity to play another year under Coach (Roy) Williams and finish my degree as well."

Pinson averaged 6.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in an injury-plagued junior campaign, but was a key defensive performer during North Carolina's run to the national championship.

His return, along with that of star point guard Berry, helps the team offset the losses of Justin Jackson, Kennedy Meeks, and Isaiah Hicks. Tony Bradley also declared for the NBA draft but didn't sign with an agent, allowing a potential return next season.