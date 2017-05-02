Carlyle: Niskanen's hit on Crosby was 'a hockey play that went wrong'

Randy Carlyle is in the Washington Capitals' corner.

The Anaheim Ducks coach stood behind Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen, noting the blue-liner's cross-check to Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby on Monday night was simply part of the game.

"It was a hockey play that went wrong," Carlyle told Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal.

Niskanen was handed a major penalty and a game misconduct following the incident. It was announced Tuesday he will not receive supplemental discipline, while Crosby is sidelined with a concussion.

The Capitals took Game 3 with a 3-2 overtime victory, bringing the series to 2-1 Pittsburgh.

The Penguins, meanwhile, likely don't care for Carlyle commenting on their series, but he's speaking from experience. Prior to his coaching career, he starred as an NHL defenseman for 17 seasons, spending the majority of his playing days with the original Winnipeg Jets.