Carlyle: Niskanen's hit on Crosby was 'a hockey play that went wrong'

by Cory Wilkins 19h ago
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Carlyle is in the Washington Capitals' corner.

The Anaheim Ducks coach stood behind Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen, noting the blue-liner's cross-check to Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby on Monday night was simply part of the game.

"It was a hockey play that went wrong," Carlyle told Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal.

Related: Trotz defends Niskanen's hit on Crosby: 'It was a hockey play'

Niskanen was handed a major penalty and a game misconduct following the incident. It was announced Tuesday he will not receive supplemental discipline, while Crosby is sidelined with a concussion.

The Capitals took Game 3 with a 3-2 overtime victory, bringing the series to 2-1 Pittsburgh.

The Penguins, meanwhile, likely don't care for Carlyle commenting on their series, but he's speaking from experience. Prior to his coaching career, he starred as an NHL defenseman for 17 seasons, spending the majority of his playing days with the original Winnipeg Jets.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 05 01t232045z 1785356610 nocid rtrmadp 3 nhl stanley cup playoffs washington capitals at pittsburgh penguins
Crosby diagnosed with concussion, won't play Game 4
nhl
1d ago
Cropped gettyimages 675619376
On the Fly: Sorry Pittsburgh, Niskanen's cross-check wasn't dirty or intentional
nhl
1d ago
Cropped gettyimages 675619878
Niskanen will not face hearing for hit on Crosby
nhl
1d ago
Cropped trotzcharlesleclaire
Trotz defends Niskanen's hit on Crosby: 'It was a hockey play'
nhl
1d ago
Cropped crosby
Capitals' Niskanen ejected for cross-checking Crosby in the head
nhl
1d ago
Advertisement