Report: De Gea not pushing for move away from Manchester United

by Armen Bedakian 1d ago
While pundits and editors around the world prepare to make jokes about plugging in the fax machine this time around, David De Gea has other ideas. According to Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, the Spanish goalkeeper isn't exactly pushing for a Manchester United exit to Real Madrid.

Here's a refresher: In the summer of 2015, De Gea was set to join Real Madrid on transfer deadline day. But a miscommunication between the two clubs - supposedly due to a broken fax machine - saw the paperwork arrive late and the deal was scuppered entirely.

It's why the latest round of reports linking De Gea to Real Madrid is a little more believable - it's simply tidying up a bit of unfinished business, right? Not so, says Dawson, as De Gea has not indicated his desire to leave Old Trafford.

Furthermore, the club is "buoyed" by De Gea's decision to stay at United last summer, though Dawson explains there is "acceptance" among senior figures at United that Real Madrid has significant meaning for the player who was born and raised in the Spanish capital.

In any case, United has drawn up a list of potential replacements, while reportedly keeping its fingers crossed that Real Madrid targets Chelsea netminder Thibaut Courtois instead.

