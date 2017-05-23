Blue Jays expect Donaldson, Tulowitzki back for weekend

Jonathan Soveta 7h ago
Dan Hamilton / USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays are ready to welcome back two key pieces to their lineup soon.

Manager John Gibbons said Tuesday that third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki are expected to return this upcoming weekend for their series against the Texas Rangers, according to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.

Donaldson has been limited to just nine games this season due to a nagging calf issue originally suffered in spring training.

Tulowitzki has been out since April 21 after injuring his hamstring heading into third base against the Los Angeles Angels.

Earlier this month, Gibbons expressed his hope that both players would return during an upcoming homestand the following week, though those plans were eventually scrapped and both players' timetables were left in the air.

"I couldn't tell you when they're going to play," Gibbons said at the time. "Hopefully, next homestand. Hopefully, at the beginning of the homestand, but that's just guessing. Guessing and hoping."

