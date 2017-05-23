Bautista to make 1st start at 3B since 2013

Joey Bats is returning to his roots.

Toronto Blue Jays star Jose Bautista will make his first start at third base since the 2013 season on Tuesday night when the Canadian side visits the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

It will be Bautista's third appearance at the hot corner this season; the 36-year-old previously took over the position as a mid-inning defensive replacement on two separate occasions. Prior to this year, Bautista's last work at third base came in three games (two starts) during April 2013.

While he made his name as a superstar playing right field, Bautista initially broke into the majors with Pittsburgh as a third baseman before settling into several years as a utility player. He's played 388 career games at the position since 2004, including a career-high 126 with the Pirates in 2007.

Bautista has been slow to get going at the plate this season but has heated up of late, posting a 1.005 OPS and six home runs since May 1.