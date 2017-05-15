Blue Jays manager says Donaldson could return this weekend

The Toronto Blue Jays' fortunes appear to have turned at the right time. Winners of eight of their last 10 games, the Blue Jays may be getting much-needed reinforcements sooner than later. Josh Donaldson, the team's best hitter over the last two seasons, is gearing up to be activated from the disabled list.

Manager John Gibbons said Monday the star third baseman could make his return to the lineup as soon as this upcoming weekend when the team travels to Baltimore, according to Sportsnet's Hazel Mae.

Nursing a calf injury that has kept him out of Toronto's lineup since April 9, Donaldson had been without a specific return date. He isn't a lock to play against the division-rival Orioles, but Gibbons' outlook suggests that he's getting closer.

In addition to Donaldson, shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is set to play in a rehab game Monday, and could rejoin the team Wednesday or Thursday in Atlanta for the second half of a home-and-home series against the Braves.

The news comes not a moment too soon, either, with outfielder Steve Pearce hitting the disabled list Monday.

Before being placed on the 10-day DL, Donaldson was having a strong start, batting .310 with a pair of home runs over his first nine games.