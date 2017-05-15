Ranking the best No. 2s in baseball

Even though the New York Yankees retired Derek Jeter's No. 2 yesterday, there are plenty of teams who still emblazon the digit on the backs of their players' jerseys. Some of them are pretty darn good, while others ... not so much.

So who are the five best players currently donning the number? Let's take a look.

5) Troy Tulowitzki, Blue Jays & Jean Segura, Mariners (tie)

We start with a bit of a cheat. Tulowitzki and Segura are moving in opposite directions, and the inclusion of Tulowitzki could be fueled by some element of nostalgia or hope that he's the Tulo of old when he returns from the disabled list in the next week or so. He's still capable of fielding with the best of them, which somewhat buoys his waning offensive production. If he could stay healthy, he'd still be a net positive even if his batting average never sniffs .300 again.

Segura, meanwhile, is silencing his doubters. After a promising 2013, Segura was mediocre at best for two seasons; a speed-first, low-OBP bat who played adequate defense. He rose from his ashes in 2016, batting .319 with 20 home runs, 102 runs scored, and 33 stolen bases. It seemed like a mirage, or at least partially aided by playing half his games in Arizona's Chase Field. Moving to Safeco Field in Seattle raised some eyebrows. So far he's exceeded expectations, batting .371 through 26 games.

4) Andrelton Simmons, Angels

For sheer defensive magnificence, Simmons deserves a mention. He's a wizard. He's consistently been among the league's best gloves at shortstop since debuting with the Atlanta Braves in 2012. It mostly makes up for his deficiencies at the plate - his 17 home runs in 2013 could wind up being a career best. But we could watch his defensive highlights for days.

3) Adam Eaton, Nationals

Eaton's ACL injury is a huge disappointment. The Nationals will be fine without him, but his 2016 displayed significant improvements on the defensive side of the ball while also showcasing him as one of the most consistent bats in the majors. He was off to a fantastic start with his new team, batting .297 with a couple of home runs and 24 runs scored - which is still third most on the team.

2) Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

What Bogaerts has lacked in the power department in 2017, he's made up for with his overall hitting approach. He's hitting a robust .339 after full seasons of .320 and .294, respectively. Bogaerts is a balanced player and doesn't have any real holes on either side of the game. At only 24 years of age, he has plenty of room to grow.

1) Brian Dozier, Twins

This was a very tight race, and there is a good argument for Bogaerts to be in the top spot. Dozier seemed to overcome his batting-average woes in 2016, hitting .268. He's only hitting .237 so far in 2017, but he had a terrible start last season, too, which is perhaps easy to forget. Dozier went on to crush 42 home runs while stealing 18 bases. He's drawing more walks this season, and he's already swiped six bags. Even if the average isn't there, his overall production is the highest among those who still wear the number most associated with Jeter.

Honorable mention: Alex Bregman. Bregman would probably be atop this list if we waited until next season. His grand slam on Jeter appreciation day provided a glimpse into his potential, but he's been less impressive leading up to that.

(Photos courtesy: Action Images)