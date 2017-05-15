Don't look now: Blue Jays, Royals, Rangers are rolling

Three of the hottest teams in baseball right now are clubs that were left for dead in April.

The Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, and Texas Rangers are quickly reviving their seasons in recent weeks with much improved play, turning talk of rebuilding and retooling back to playoff aspirations.

Here's a look at how all three have begun to turn their seasons around:

Blue Jays

April: 8-17

May: 9-4

Low point: 10-20 (May 6)

Last 10: 8-2

Streak: W5

Record: 17-21

The Blue Jays are turning their season around in spite of themselves. Decimated by injuries, the club has rattled off five straight wins while Russell Martin, Troy Tulowitzki, J.A. Happ, Josh Donaldson, and Francisco Liriano watch from the disabled list. With a number of stars out, it's been Kevin Pillar and Justin Smoak who have carried the offense. Pillar saved the game Sunday with a walk-off homer and is very well saving the Blue Jays season. The center fielder has excelled in the leadoff role and is hitting .314/.369/.497 with five homers on the year, while Smoak has proven he can be an everyday player by hitting .274/.316/.500 with seven home runs. Another key to their success has been the bullpen, which owns a 2.49 ERA and has racked up an AL-leading 62 strikeouts over the last two weeks.

Rangers

April: 11-14

May: 8-6

Low point: 11-17 (May 3)

Last 10: 7-3

Streak: W6

Record: 19-20

After sitting dead last in the American League West one week ago, the Rangers have reeled off six straight wins over the lowly Padres and Athletics to move into second place heading into Monday. The Rangers have drastically cleaned up their play during their run and showed some mettle by coming from behind in five of those wins. Mike Napoli and Joey Gallo each collected walk-off homers last week while the once-struggling bullpen has shown some resurgence. One of the biggest reasons for the turnaround has been the work of Matt Bush at the back end of the bullpen. The right-hander has converted all four save opportunities since taking over the closer's role and hasn't allowed a run over his last five outings.

Royals

April: 7-16

May: 9-5

Low point: 10-20 (May 7)

Last 10: 7-3

Streak: W4

Record: 16-21

The lowest-scoring offense in the majors has begun to heat up thanks to its big guns. Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer, and Salvador Perez are all hitting over .400 in the past week, propelling the Royals to an average of 5.7 runs per game over their last seven games after managing 2.73 runs in April. With so many impending free agents, Kansas City had little margin for error and a slow start all but assured them to be sellers, but following a sweep over the Orioles in which they won three straight one-run games, the Royals are only 4 1/2 back in the division.

