Angels don't plan to limit Syndergaard's innings

It appears to be all systems go for Los Angeles Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard to start the 2022 campaign.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday there are no plans to limit Syndergaard's innings this season, according to SoCal News Group's Jeff Fletcher.

Syndergaard has made just a pair of appearances since the 2019 campaign, having undergone Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

The flamethrower signed a one-year, $21-million contract with the Angels in November, surpassing Jered Weaver and C.J. Wilson for the highest annual average salary for a pitcher in team history.

Syndergaard joins an Angels team looking for its first postseason berth since 2014. The 29-year-old will look to help stabilize a rotation that finished 22nd in ERA (4.78) last season.

The one-time All-Star spent the first six years of his career with the New York Mets, posting a 47-31 record with a 3.32 ERA and 9.74 K/9 across 718 innings.