Angels don't plan to limit Syndergaard's innings

Josh Goldberg
Jim McIsaac / Getty Images Sport / Getty

It appears to be all systems go for Los Angeles Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard to start the 2022 campaign.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday there are no plans to limit Syndergaard's innings this season, according to SoCal News Group's Jeff Fletcher.

Syndergaard has made just a pair of appearances since the 2019 campaign, having undergone Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

The flamethrower signed a one-year, $21-million contract with the Angels in November, surpassing Jered Weaver and C.J. Wilson for the highest annual average salary for a pitcher in team history.

Syndergaard joins an Angels team looking for its first postseason berth since 2014. The 29-year-old will look to help stabilize a rotation that finished 22nd in ERA (4.78) last season.

The one-time All-Star spent the first six years of his career with the New York Mets, posting a 47-31 record with a 3.32 ERA and 9.74 K/9 across 718 innings.

Comments
Angels don't plan to limit Syndergaard's innings
  Got something to say? Leave a comment below!

HEADLINES

Advertisement

Daily Newsletter

Get the latest trending sports news daily in your inbox

MORE STORIES

Phillies aim to snap postseason drought
Soto's present, future mean most in 2022 for Nationals
Potent Dodgers reload for title run
Braves are big target for NL East rivals
Rays aiming to finally clear World Series hurdle
Cubs trying to contend while looking to future
Red Sox hope to build on surprising run to ALCS
Astros look to contend again despite Correa's exit
Introducing HRDX, baseball's global extravaganza 
Trevor Bauer files defamation lawsuit against The Athletic
Watch: Former MLB player Shinjo enters Japanese game on hove...
Yankees' Severino has start pushed back due to body soreness
Verlander won't start opener as Astros plan for early off da...
Pirates option NL ROY favorite Oneil Cruz to minors

Daily Newsletter

Get the latest trending sports news daily in your inbox