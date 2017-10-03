Sano left off Twins' WC roster due to 'persistent discomfort' in shin

by Jonathan Soveta 2h ago
Brad Rempel / USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Sano simply ran out of time.

The Minnesota Twins slugger missed nearly all of September recuperating from a stress reaction in his left shin, only eventually making his comeback to the starting lineup in the penultimate game of the season as a designated hitter.

Considered a long shot to make the club's wild-card roster Tuesday against the New York Yankees, Sano's omission was all but guaranteed Monday when he struggled to get through indoor batting practice with a "persistent discomfort" in his left shin, manager Paul Molitor told reporters, according to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. After being told he wouldn't even be an option off the bench in the do-or-die affair, Molitor described Sano's reaction as "emotional," Bollinger adds.

A right-handed hitter, Sano's troubles in practice stemmed from his inability to plant his leg during his swing, with Molitor revealing it was "too prohibitive to use (his) front leg as bracing leg to generate power," courtesy of Sportsnet's Arash Madani.

Since returning from his injury on Sept. 29, Sano did not appear to be 100 percent. The hulking third baseman recorded just one hit and struck out three times in eight at-bats through the final three games of the season.

