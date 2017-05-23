Converted pitcher Anthony Gose hits 99 mph in debut

Anthony Gose certainly has the velocity that could one day make him a major-league pitcher.

The former outfielder is experimenting as a reliever and made his debut on the mound with Detroit Tigers minor-league affiliate Class-A Lakeland on Monday.

Gose allowed one run off one hit and a walk while striking out a batter in his only inning of work. He hit 99 mph on the radar gun with his first pitch, according to Lakeland assistant general manager Dan Lauer.

The left-hander took over for Lakeland in the top of the ninth with his club trailing 5-1, issuing a leadoff walk followed by a strikeout. A stolen base and a double then resulted in a run, before Gose induced a groundout and pop-up to end the inning.

Gose hit .209/.287/.341 with two home runs and 38 strikeouts in 30 games as an outfielder for the Tigers last season, but will focus solely on pitching with Lakeland.