Converted pitcher Anthony Gose hits 99 mph in debut

by Brandon Wile 2h ago
Mark Cunningham / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Anthony Gose certainly has the velocity that could one day make him a major-league pitcher.

The former outfielder is experimenting as a reliever and made his debut on the mound with Detroit Tigers minor-league affiliate Class-A Lakeland on Monday.

Gose allowed one run off one hit and a walk while striking out a batter in his only inning of work. He hit 99 mph on the radar gun with his first pitch, according to Lakeland assistant general manager Dan Lauer.

The left-hander took over for Lakeland in the top of the ninth with his club trailing 5-1, issuing a leadoff walk followed by a strikeout. A stolen base and a double then resulted in a run, before Gose induced a groundout and pop-up to end the inning.

Gose hit .209/.287/.341 with two home runs and 38 strikeouts in 30 games as an outfielder for the Tigers last season, but will focus solely on pitching with Lakeland.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped batflip
Watch: High school player flaunts major-league bat flip
mlb
13h ago
Cropped 2017 05 15t103345z 1893991312 rc11a06f57f0 rtrmadp 3 japan sports superhuman
Baseball coming to virtual-reality headsets June 1
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2017 03 07t212722z 1338793927 nocid rtrmadp 3 baseball world baseball classic exhibion game canada at toronto blue jays
Gagne's comeback bid comes to an end
mlb
1d ago
Cropped das7ukwxcaec8b3
Watch: Minor-league game postponed after catcher rips down safety net
mlb
2d ago
Cropped 2017 05 21t043128z 1084178864 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb texas rangers at detroit tigers
Martinez, Lamb named Players of the Week
mlb
21h ago
Advertisement