Baseball coming to virtual-reality headsets June 1

The Associated Press 10h ago
KIM KYUNG-HOON / Reuters

NEW YORK - Baseball games will soon arrive on virtual-reality headsets.

Video in the new At Bat VR app won't be in VR. Rather, the app places you behind home plate and shows you graphical depictions of each pitch, including a colored streak (red for strikes and green for balls) tracing the ball's trajectory. The data come from sensors Major League Baseball already has installed in all of its stadiums.

The app also lets you hover over icons to see the speed and type of each pitch, as well as which parts of a strike zone is strong or weak for a particular batter. Traditional TV coverage of the games will appear on a virtual screen in front of you, alongside play-by-play information and individual player stats.

It's more information that casual baseball fans will want, but hardcore fans might get a kick from having this perspective supplement what they see with regular TV cameras. Baseball's regular At Bat app does have some of this information, but not in 3-D and not while watching video.

At Bat VR will also have a section for 360-degree video packages, but not of actual games.

At Bat VR is included with Major League Baseball's existing streaming packages. For live video, that starts at about $87 for the season. At Bat VR is also subject to the usual blackouts for local teams; in such cases, the graphical depictions will still be available, but not the live video within the headset. (Audio is available with the cheaper At Bat Premium subscription for $20; non-paying users get just the graphics and stats.)

The VR app comes out June 1 and works with Android phones and headsets compatible with Google's Daydream VR system. There's no version for iPhones.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 03 07t212722z 1338793927 nocid rtrmadp 3 baseball world baseball classic exhibion game canada at toronto blue jays
Gagne's comeback bid comes to an end
mlb
12h ago
Cropped das7ukwxcaec8b3
Watch: Minor-league game postponed after catcher rips down safety net
mlb
1d ago
Cropped 2017 02 25t210533z 569646995 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb spring training new york yankees at philadelphia phillies
Yankees' Cashman on Torres: 'There's no reason to hold him back'
mlb
4h ago
Cropped 2017 04 29t193037z 1279595892 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb chicago cubs at boston red sox
Cubs' Epstein uses rain delay as inspirational metaphor in speech to Yale students
mlb
5h ago
Cropped 2016 04 14t000000z 1 mt1aci14349419 rtrmadp 3 sport
Poll: Which closer should the Nationals trade for?
mlb
10h ago
Advertisement