Squad Up Daily MLB Fantasy Dose: Poor pitching aplenty

Here is a look at the Squad Up daily MLB fantasy picture for the nine-game schedule beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET on Monday, May 22.

Hitter Stacks

Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin): The Cincinnati offense has been one of the best at home this year, sitting third in runs scored through 24 home games. Cleveland SP Josh Tomlin has been extremely volatile this year, giving up at least three earned runs in six of his eight starts and six or more in three of those starts.

3-player stack: SS Zack Cozart (52K), 1B Joey Votto (68K), OF Billy Hamilton (51K)

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda): Pineda has long had issues with keeping the ball inside Yankee Stadium. Since 2015, Pineda owns a 1.70 HR/9 inside his home park. This year, Pineda's overall HR/9 mark sits at 1.90. The Kansas City offense sees their potential rise outside of Kauffman Stadium.

3-player stack: C Salvador Perez (48K), 3B Mike Moustakas (56K), OF Lorenzo Cain (50K)

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez): Jimenez's 6.52 ERA is 11th worst among starting pitchers with 30 innings pitched. Considering Jimenez hasn't finished a season with an ERA below 4.80 for the past three seasons, he is a must-target whenever he takes to the mound. Jimenez has been particularly prone to giving up home runs at home this year, surrendering five in 15 1/3 innings.

3-player stack: 2B Brian Dozier (60K), 3B Miguel Sano (62K), OF Max Kepler (51K)

Pitcher Breakdown

TARGET - RHP Gerrit Cole (82K), Pirates (at Braves): Cole is one of the safest plays at the pitching position on Monday. He has been extremely consistent this year, finishing with a quality start in eight of his nine outings. His 2.84 ERA and 1.02 WHIP both sit in the top-20 among qualified starters around the league.

BARGAIN - RHP Jason Vargas (42K), Royals (at Yankees): Vargas has been superb this season, going 5-2 with a 2.03 ERA over eight starts. There is some concern here, however, as Vargas gave up six runs to the Yankees over four innings just five days ago. A bounce-back effort would provide immense value at this price tag, though.

FADE - RHP Brad Peacock (60K), Astros (vs. Tigers): Peacock will be making a spot start with SP Dallas Keuchel out. As a reliever, it's unlikely Peacock will be able to pitch deep into this game. With 1B Miguel Cabrera and OF J.D. Martinez both healthy and back in Detroit's lineup, Peacock's few innings of action won't be easy.

CONTRARIAN - RHP Jerad Eickhoff (74K), Phillies (vs. Rockies): Colorado's offense has been sluggish away from home this season, registering a .694 OPS through 21 games. Those road struggles work well for Eickhoff, who has a 3.19 ERA over 144 career home-innings. A win, however, may be hard to come by with Philly winning just one of their past seven games.

Bargain Plays

SS Dansby Swanson (39K), Braves (vs. Pirates): Swanson has hit .375 with a 1.198 OPS over his past seven games. That recent success allowed him to hit second in Atlanta's series finale against Washington. Though the bat of Freddie Freeman would he helpful, OF Matt Kemp is more than capable of bringing Swanson home should he hit second in this matchup.

2B Whit Merrifield (K), Royals (at Yankees): Merrifield has a hit in seven straight games, while also collecting five RBIs and scoring five times since May 11. The 28-year-old lacks power, but he makes up for it with a bit of speed on the bases. Merrifield has two steals since May 11 and attempted another steal Sunday night.

Top Fades

1B Anthony Rizzo (68K), Cubs (vs. Giants): Rizzo's ugly .224 batting average sinks to an even worse .189 against LHP this season. Though San Francisco LHP Ty Blach isn't an intimidating presence, his last two starts have seen him give up only three runs in 14 innings. This lefty-on-lefty matchup goes to the pitcher.

C Gary Sanchez (64K), Yankees (vs. Royals): Sanchez's struggles against LHP are even more pronounced than Rizzo's. Through 67 career at-bats, Sanchez has hit .194 against southpaws. Kansas City LHP Jason Vargas has limited opponents to just two homers over 48 2/3 innings. If Sanchez can't go yard, this matchup looks like an impending bust.

OF Denard Span (52K), Giants (at Cubs): Span finds his way on base thanks to a consistent approach at the plate, but he offers nothing in the power and RBI departments. At this price, fantasy owners should be getting some appeal in those two exact categories. Despite hitting leadoff in nine straight games, Span has scored just four times.

Contrarian Plays

C Devin Mesoraco (43K), Reds (vs. Indians): Mesoraco has two hits and a walk in each of his past two games. It's nothing out of this world, but it's a small reminder that he remains an offensive presence when healthy. With Tomlin taking the mound, Mesoraco could be substituted into a Cincinnati stack for fantasy owners looking to get creative at the catcher's position.

1B Matt Holliday (59K), Yankees (vs. Royals): Unlike Rizzo and Sanchez, Holliday has found particular success against LHP, hitting .300 with three homers in 30 at-bats this season. Should the Yankees get to Vargas as they did five days ago, Holliday will be in a prime position to be contribute as he'll hit third.

OF Cameron Maybin (49K), Angels (at Rays): Maybin has hit leadoff for the Angels in five straight contests. The biggest benefit with that promotion is the presence of OF Mike Trout hitting behind him. While many fantasy owners want to select a home run hitter at OF, Maybin can return ample value if he gets on base and scores multiple times.

